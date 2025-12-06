Yritysluettelo
Vizient
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Datatieteilijä

  • Kaikki Datatieteilijä -palkat

Vizient Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in United States Vizient:ssa on yhteensä $138K per year. Katso Vizient:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Yhteensä vuodessa
$138K
Taso
L1
Peruspalkka
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
5 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Vizient?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Datatieteilijä tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Terveysinformatiikka

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Vizient in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $192,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Vizient Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $138,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Vizient ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Centauri Health Solutions
  • SOC Telemed
  • Healthmap Solutions
  • nThrive
  • MedBridge
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/vizient/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.