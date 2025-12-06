Yritysluettelo
Vizient
Vizient Data-analyytikko Palkat

Data-analyytikko mediaanikorvaus in United States Vizient:ssa on yhteensä $82.5K per year. Katso Vizient:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Yhteensä vuodessa
$82.5K
Taso
P2
Peruspalkka
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7.5K
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
8 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Vizient?
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä Vizient in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $97,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Vizient Data-analyytikko roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $82,500.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Vizient ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Muut resurssit

