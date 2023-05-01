Yritysluettelo
VAST Data
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä VAST Data, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2016
    Perustamisvuosi
    751
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $250M-$500M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle VAST Data ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit