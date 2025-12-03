Yritysluettelo
USPS
Asiakaspalvelu mediaanikorvaus in United States USPS:ssa on yhteensä $52K per year. Katso USPS:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Yhteensä vuodessa
$52K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
6 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä USPS?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Asiakaspalvelu roolille yrityksessä USPS in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $88,170. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä USPS Asiakaspalvelu roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $52,000.

Muut resurssit

