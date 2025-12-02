Yritysluettelo
UserZoom
UserZoom Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Spain UserZoom:ssa on yhteensä €59K per year. Katso UserZoom:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
UserZoom
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Yhteensä vuodessa
$68K
Taso
L4
Peruspalkka
$61K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä UserZoom?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä UserZoom in Spain on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €63,291. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä UserZoom Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Spain ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €59,823.

Muut resurssit

