UserTesting
UserTesting UX-tutkija Palkat

UX-tutkija mediaanikorvaus in United States UserTesting:ssa on yhteensä $120K per year. Katso UserTesting:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$120K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
5 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä UserTesting?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus UX-tutkija roolille yrityksessä UserTesting in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $155,496. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä UserTesting UX-tutkija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $120,000.

