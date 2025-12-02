Yritysluettelo
UserTesting
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Asiakasmenestys

  • Kaikki Asiakasmenestys -palkat

UserTesting Asiakasmenestys Palkat

Asiakasmenestys mediaanikorvaus in United States UserTesting:ssa on yhteensä $135K per year. Katso UserTesting:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Yhteensä vuodessa
$135K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä UserTesting?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Asiakasmenestys tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Asiakasmenestys roolille yrityksessä UserTesting in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $135,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä UserTesting Asiakasmenestys roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $135,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle UserTesting ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.