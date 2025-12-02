Yritysluettelo
UScellular
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -palkat

UScellular Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in United States UScellular:ssa on yhteensä $207K per year. Katso UScellular:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
UScellular
Senior Manager, Software Development
Chicago, IL
Yhteensä vuodessa
$207K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Vuotta yrityksessä
9 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
18 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä UScellular?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä UScellular in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $211,962. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä UScellular Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $206,504.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle UScellular ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/uscellular/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.