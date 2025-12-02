Yritysluettelo
U.S Department of State
Tietoteknologi (IT) mediaanikorvaus U.S Department of State:ssa on yhteensä $128K per year. Katso U.S Department of State:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Yhteensä vuodessa
$128K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
5 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
5 Vuotta
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tietoteknologi (IT) roolille yrityksessä U.S Department of State on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $152,264. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä U.S Department of State Tietoteknologi (IT) roolille ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $128,000.

Muut resurssit

