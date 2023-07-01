Yritysluettelo
United Cambodian Community
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä United Cambodian Community, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    The United Cambodian Community (UCC) is a non-profit organization that provides social services to the Cambodian community in Long Beach, California. It was established in 1977 by Cambodian refugees to help integrate immigrants into the community. UCC offers various programs including youth development, workforce development, gang prevention, and mental health services. Their mission is to elevate the Cambodian community through local engagement and leadership that embodies Cambodian cultural values. UCC focuses on health equity, youth enrichment, community integration, and economic inclusion.

    https://ucclb.org
    Verkkosivusto
    1977
    Perustamisvuosi
    31
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle United Cambodian Community ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit