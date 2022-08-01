Yritysluettelo
TransVoyant
    From devices such as radar, sensors, satellites, smartphones, meters and other devices that make up the Internet of Things (IoT), TransVoyant collects, cleanses and constantly updates one of the world’s largest repositories of real-time big data—over one trillion events each day. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms to these real-time data streams, TransVoyant gives leading companies and government organizations a live global picture of their static and moving assets, as well as predictive insights that enable them to anticipate and avoid threats and disruptions resulting from a multitude of internal and external factors such as weather, port congestion, natural disasters, supplier failure, road construction, competitor behavior and labor strikes, to name a few.

    http://www.TransVoyant.com
    2012
    60
    $10M-$50M
