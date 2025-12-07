Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Netherlands TomTom:ssa vaihtelee €60.1K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta €116K per year Staff Software Engineer I -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Netherlands on yhteensä €72.7K. Katso TomTom:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
