ThoughtWorks
  • Palkat
  • Tuotepäällikkö

  • Kaikki Tuotepäällikkö -palkat

ThoughtWorks Tuotepäällikkö Palkat

Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in India ThoughtWorks:ssa vaihtelee ₹2.78M per year Senior Product Manager -tasolta ₹7.17M per year Principal Product Manager -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹3.46M. Katso ThoughtWorks:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/4/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Harjoittelupalkat

Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ThoughtWorks?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotepäällikkö roolille yrityksessä ThoughtWorks in India on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹7,370,523. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ThoughtWorks Tuotepäällikkö roolille in India ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹3,456,004.

