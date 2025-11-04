Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in India ThoughtWorks:ssa vaihtelee ₹2.78M per year Senior Product Manager -tasolta ₹7.17M per year Principal Product Manager -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹3.46M. Katso ThoughtWorks:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/4/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
