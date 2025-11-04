Yritysluettelo
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Tuotesuunnittelija Palkat

Tuotesuunnittelija korvaus in United States ThoughtWorks:ssa on yhteensä $136K per year Senior Product Designer -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $81.8K. Katso ThoughtWorks:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/4/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ThoughtWorks?

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

UX-suunnittelija

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotesuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä ThoughtWorks in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $180,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ThoughtWorks Tuotesuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $120,000.

Muut resurssit