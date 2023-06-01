Yritysluettelo
ThorDrive
    Tietoa

    ThorDrive is an autonomous driving company founded in 2006 by Dr. Seung-Woo Seo. They began with research on AI and robotics, and later focused on autonomous driving. In 2016, they launched their first autonomous vehicle, a robotaxi in Seoul, South Korea. They expanded to the US in 2018 with a last-mile delivery service in Silicon Valley. They are now headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and have released a proof-of-concept autonomous cargo and baggage tractor for ground support operations in the aviation industry. Their technology is expanding to nearby airports and cargo hubs to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

    http://www.thordrive.ai
    Verkkosivusto
    2016
    Perustamisvuosi
    126
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

