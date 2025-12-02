Yritysluettelo
Teladoc Health
Ratkaisuarkkitehti mediaanikorvaus in United States Teladoc Health:ssa on yhteensä $305K per year. Katso Teladoc Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Teladoc Health
Director
Mountain View, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$305K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$35K
Vuotta yrityksessä
5 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
15 Vuotta
Ansaintaaikataulu

33%

V 1

33%

V 2

33%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Teladoc Health-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ratkaisuarkkitehti roolille yrityksessä Teladoc Health in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $320,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Teladoc Health Ratkaisuarkkitehti roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $291,000.

Muut resurssit

