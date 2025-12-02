Yritysluettelo
Teladoc Health
  • Palkat
  • Tuotesuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Tuotesuunnittelija -palkat

Teladoc Health Tuotesuunnittelija Palkat

Tuotesuunnittelija korvaus in United States Teladoc Health:ssa on yhteensä $173K per year Senior Product Designer -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $163K. Katso Teladoc Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

33%

V 1

33%

V 2

33%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Teladoc Health-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)



Sisältyvät nimikkeet

UX-suunnittelija

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotesuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Teladoc Health in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $207,400. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Teladoc Health Tuotesuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $150,020.

Muut resurssit

