Markkinointi korvaus in United States Teladoc Health:ssa on yhteensä $139K per year Senior -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $98.8K.

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Marketing I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior
$139K
$119K
$12.5K
$7K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

33%

V 1

33%

V 2

33%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Teladoc Health-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Markkinointi roolille yrityksessä Teladoc Health in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $179,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Teladoc Health Markkinointi roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $109,000.

