Yritysluettelo
Teladoc Health
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Datatieteilijä

  • Kaikki Datatieteilijä -palkat

Teladoc Health Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä korvaus in United States Teladoc Health:ssa vaihtelee $138K per year Data Scientist II -tasolta $264K per year Senior Data Scientist -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $161K. Katso Teladoc Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Näytä 3 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

33%

V 1

33%

V 2

33%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Teladoc Health-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Datatieteilijä tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Terveysinformatiikka

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Teladoc Health in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $263,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Teladoc Health Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $143,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Teladoc Health ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.