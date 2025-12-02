Yritysluettelo
Techstars
Pääomasijoittaja mediaanikorvaus in United States Techstars:ssa on yhteensä $225K per year. Katso Techstars:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Yhteensä vuodessa
$225K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Vuotta yrityksessä
4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
25 Vuotta
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Pääomasijoittaja roolille yrityksessä Techstars in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $305,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Techstars Pääomasijoittaja roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $192,500.

