Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United Arab Emirates Technology Innovation Institute:ssa on yhteensä AED 455K per year. Katso Technology Innovation Institute:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Yhteensä vuodessa
$124K
Taso
Senior Engineer
Peruspalkka
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Technology Innovation Institute?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus AED 682,948. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Technology Innovation Institute Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United Arab Emirates ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on AED 455,062.

