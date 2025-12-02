Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö korvaus in United States Tech Mahindra:ssa vaihtelee $138K per year U2 -tasolta $125K per year U3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $150K. Katso Tech Mahindra:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
