  • Palkat
  • Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö

  • Kaikki Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö -palkat

Tech Mahindra Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö Palkat

Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö korvaus in United States Tech Mahindra:ssa vaihtelee $138K per year U2 -tasolta $125K per year U3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $150K. Katso Tech Mahindra:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Tech Mahindra in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $250,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Tech Mahindra Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $130,000.

