DevOps-insinööri korvaus in Netherlands Swisscom:ssa vaihtelee €56.5K per year Software Engineer -tasolta €79.8K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Netherlands on yhteensä €63.8K. Katso Swisscom:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***