Strados Labs
    Strados Labs is a medical technology company that has developed the RESP Sensor Platform, a wearable device and software solution for monitoring respiratory health. The device continuously collects lung sounds and uses machine learning algorithms to detect events like coughing and wheezing. It is lightweight, hands-free, and HIPAA compliant. The platform is designed for use in clinical research and by health systems and clinicians to improve understanding of respiratory status and potentially enable earlier intervention.

    stradoslabs.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2016
    Perustamisvuosi
    31
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

