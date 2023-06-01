Yritysluettelo
SRTX
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä SRTX, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    SRTX creates new materials and software to improve textiles, with their first technology being Sheertex, a knit made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery with impossibly strong pantyhose. They prioritize sustainability by offering longer-lasting products and paying equitable wages to employees. Their factory and office are located in the same headquarters, promoting collaboration and innovation. They encourage employee autonomy and strive to become the leading brand in hosiery.

    https://srtxlabs.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2017
    Perustamisvuosi
    126
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle SRTX ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit