SoftServe Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa Mexico

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Mexico SoftServe:ssa vaihtelee MX$710K per year L2 -tasolta MX$891K per year L3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Mexico on yhteensä MX$657K. Katso SoftServe:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
(Lähtötaso)
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$891K
MX$891K
MX$0
MX$0
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä SoftServe?

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

DevOps-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä SoftServe in Mexico on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus MXMX$26,187,808. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä SoftServe Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Mexico ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on MXMX$18,847,734.

Muut resurssit