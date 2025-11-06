Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Mexico SoftServe:ssa vaihtelee MX$710K per year L2 -tasolta MX$891K per year L3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Mexico on yhteensä MX$657K. Katso SoftServe:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$891K
MX$891K
MX$0
MX$0
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike