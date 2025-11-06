Yritysluettelo
SoftServe
  • Colombia

SoftServe Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa Colombia

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Colombia SoftServe:ssa on yhteensä COP 167.51M per year L2 -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Colombia on yhteensä COP 200.61M. Katso SoftServe:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
(Lähtötaso)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä SoftServe?

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

DevOps-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä SoftServe in Colombia on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus COP 221,065,455. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä SoftServe Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Colombia ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on COP 200,607,008.

