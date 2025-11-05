Yritysluettelo
Slalom Build
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

  • Greater Chicago Area

Slalom Build Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa Greater Chicago Area

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Greater Chicago Area Slalom Build:ssa vaihtelee $97.4K per year Engineer -tasolta $189K per year Senior Architect -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Chicago Area on yhteensä $140K. Katso Slalom Build:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Slalom Build?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Data-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Slalom Build in Greater Chicago Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $188,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Slalom Build Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Greater Chicago Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $129,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Slalom Build ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Censys
  • CoverMyMeds
  • Trading Technologies
  • Payspan
  • Intercom
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit