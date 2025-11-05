Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Greater Chicago Area Slalom Build:ssa vaihtelee $97.4K per year Engineer -tasolta $189K per year Senior Architect -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Chicago Area on yhteensä $140K. Katso Slalom Build:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike