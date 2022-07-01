Yritysluettelo
SimIS
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä SimIS, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    Founded in 2007, SimIS Inc. (SimIS), is an innovative information technology solution Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that models future environments, requirements and capabilities, and then secures the enterprise from internal and external threats compliant with Federal, State, and industry standard governance to ensure client mission success.SimIS will provide our clients quality and innovative information technology solutions that will model the future and secure the enterprise, in order to sustain corporate growth and provide a challenging and rewarding environment for employee success.

    http://www.simisinc.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2007
    Perustamisvuosi
    90
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle SimIS ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Square
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit