Silverline
    Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we leverage best practices acquired through more than a thousand implementations, with real-world experts in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. From strategic planning to implementation and managed services, we guide clients through every phase of the journey to enable continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators.

    http://www.silverlinecrm.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2009
    Perustamisvuosi
    450
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $50M-$100M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Muut resurssit