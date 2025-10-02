Yritysluettelo
Scotiabank
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistoinsinööri -palkat

  • Colombia

Scotiabank Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Colombia

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Colombia Scotiabank:ssa vaihtelee COP 184.06M per year L6 -tasolta COP 130.87M per year L7 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Colombia on yhteensä COP 130.15M. Katso Scotiabank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L6
(Lähtötaso)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

COP 643.23M

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Scotiabank?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Laadunvarmistus (QA) -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Data-insinööri

Verkko-ohjelmoija

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Scotiabank in Colombia on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus COP 269,354,338. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Scotiabank Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in Colombia ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on COP 126,473,950.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Scotiabank ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • RBC
  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit