Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Colombia Scotiabank:ssa vaihtelee COP 184.06M per year L6 -tasolta COP 130.87M per year L7 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Colombia on yhteensä COP 130.15M. Katso Scotiabank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
