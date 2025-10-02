Yritysluettelo
Sberbank
  Palkat
  Ratkaisuarkkitehti

  Kaikki Ratkaisuarkkitehti -palkat

  Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Ratkaisuarkkitehti Palkat sijainnissa Moscow Metro Area

Ratkaisuarkkitehti korvaus in Moscow Metro Area Sberbank:ssa vaihtelee RUB 5.9M per year L7 -tasolta RUB 8.08M per year L13 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Moscow Metro Area on yhteensä RUB 5.92M. Katso Sberbank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L7
RUB 5.9M
RUB 5.52M
RUB 0
RUB 381K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.36M

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Sberbank?

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

UKK

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Ratkaisuarkkitehti sa Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na RUB 11,539,667. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Sberbank para sa Ratkaisuarkkitehti role in Moscow Metro Area ay RUB 6,162,235.

