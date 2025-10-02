Ratkaisuarkkitehti korvaus in Moscow Metro Area Sberbank:ssa vaihtelee RUB 5.9M per year L7 -tasolta RUB 8.08M per year L13 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Moscow Metro Area on yhteensä RUB 5.92M. Katso Sberbank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L7
RUB 5.9M
RUB 5.52M
RUB 0
RUB 381K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
