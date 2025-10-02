Yritysluettelo
Sberbank Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat sijainnissa Moscow Metro Area

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö korvaus in Moscow Metro Area Sberbank:ssa vaihtelee RUB 4.16M per year L12 -tasolta RUB 8.2M per year L13 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Moscow Metro Area on yhteensä RUB 5.26M. Katso Sberbank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.54M
RUB 0
RUB 627K
L13
RUB 8.2M
RUB 6.11M
RUB 0
RUB 2.09M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

RUB 13.36M

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Sberbank?

UKK

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö in Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di RUB 11,259,091. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Sberbank per il ruolo Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö in Moscow Metro Area è RUB 7,052,230.

