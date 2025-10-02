Yritysluettelo
Sberbank
Sberbank Tuotepäällikkö Palkat sijainnissa Moscow Metro Area

Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in Moscow Metro Area Sberbank:ssa vaihtelee RUB 11.19M per year L7 -tasolta RUB 16.17M per year L14 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Moscow Metro Area on yhteensä RUB 3.85M. Katso Sberbank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L7
RUB 11.19M
RUB 8.76M
RUB 0
RUB 2.42M
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.36M

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotepäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus RUB 16,165,672. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Sberbank Tuotepäällikkö roolille in Moscow Metro Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on RUB 3,874,941.

