Information Technologist (IT) korvaus in Moscow Metro Area Sberbank:ssa vaihtelee RUB 1.63M per year L7 -tasolta RUB 2.48M per year L9 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Moscow Metro Area on yhteensä RUB 2.11M. Katso Sberbank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
