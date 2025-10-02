Yritysluettelo
Sberbank
  • Palkat
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Kaikki Information Technologist (IT) -palkat

  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Information Technologist (IT) Palkat sijainnissa Moscow Metro Area

Information Technologist (IT) korvaus in Moscow Metro Area Sberbank:ssa vaihtelee RUB 1.63M per year L7 -tasolta RUB 2.48M per year L9 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Moscow Metro Area on yhteensä RUB 2.11M. Katso Sberbank:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.36M

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Sberbank?

UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 2,853,061. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 2,109,773.

