Yritysluettelo
Sandia National Labs
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistoinsinööri -palkat

  • Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Sandia National Labs Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area Sandia National Labs:ssa vaihtelee $121K per year Member of Technical Staff -tasolta $169K per year Principal Member of Technical Staff -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area on yhteensä $125K. Katso Sandia National Labs:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
(Lähtötaso)
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Sandia National Labs?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Järjestelmäinsinööri

Tutkimustieteentekijä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $170,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Sandia National Labs Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $120,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Sandia National Labs ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Edgenuity
  • Khan Academy
  • Academia
  • MIT Lincoln Laboratory
  • StrongMind
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit