Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area Sandia National Labs:ssa vaihtelee $121K per year Member of Technical Staff -tasolta $169K per year Principal Member of Technical Staff -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area on yhteensä $125K. Katso Sandia National Labs:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
