Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in India Rocket Software:ssa on yhteensä ₹1.74M per year Software Engineer II -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹1.49M. Katso Rocket Software:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.74M
₹1.71M
₹0
₹26.6K
Software Engineer III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
