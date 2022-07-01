Yritysluettelo
RiskRecon
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä RiskRecon, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    RiskRecon provides a SaaS platform that helps organizations more effectively manage the risk reality of increasingly interconnected IT ecosystems by delivering frequent, comprehensive and actionable security performance measurements.Using proprietary data gathering techniques, RiskRecon creates a 360-degree risk profile of an enterprise's public IT footprint. Based on that footprint and a detailed analysis, a RiskRecon rating and report is generated providing detailed, actionable information with context. No additional analysis is required.Clients rely on RiskRecon to bring greater transparency, accountability and productivity to their vulnerability and third-party risk management processes. And, they trust that RiskRecon's continuous monitoring solution employs only ethical techniques - no proprietary vendor data, no permissions and no invasive scans.

    http://www.riskrecon.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2013
    Perustamisvuosi
    150
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle RiskRecon ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit