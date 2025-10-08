Yritysluettelo
Riot Games
  • United States

Riot Games Technical Accountant Palkat sijainnissa United States

Technical Accountant korvaus in United States Riot Games:ssa vaihtelee $179K per year P3 -tasolta $246K per year P4 -tasolle. Katso Riot Games:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Riot Games?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Technical Accountant roolille yrityksessä Riot Games in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $595,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Riot Games Technical Accountant roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $238,000.

Muut resurssit