Technical Accountant korvaus in United States Riot Games:ssa vaihtelee $179K per year P3 -tasolta $246K per year P4 -tasolle. Katso Riot Games:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
