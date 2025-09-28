Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States realtor.com:ssa vaihtelee $111K per year T1 -tasolta $255K per year T6 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $195K. Katso realtor.com:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
