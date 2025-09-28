Yritysluettelo
Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States realtor.com:ssa vaihtelee $141K per year T2 -tasolta $196K per year T5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $181K. Katso realtor.com:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025

Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Data Scientist 2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
Staff Data Scientist
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä realtor.com?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-asiantuntija roolille yrityksessä realtor.com in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $243,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä realtor.com Data-asiantuntija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $167,000.

Muut resurssit