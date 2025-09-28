Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States realtor.com:ssa vaihtelee $141K per year T2 -tasolta $196K per year T5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $181K. Katso realtor.com:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***