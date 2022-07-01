Yritysluettelo
    Qventus’ mission is to simplify how healthcare operates so it just works — for everyone. The company offers an AI-based software platform that helps hospital teams make better operational decisions in real-time. Qventus addresses operational challenges across the hospital including emergency departments, perioperative areas, patient safety, in-patient, outpatient and pharmacy. Located in Silicon Valley, Qventus is honored to be working with leading public, academic and community hospitals across the United States. Founded in 2012, Qventus was named among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2018. The company has also been recognized as a leader and innovator in operational excellence, with the 2016 Fierce Innovations Award in Healthcare and Healthcare Informatics 2017 Innovator Award.

    http://www.qventus.com
    2012
    150
    $10M-$50M
