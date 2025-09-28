Yritysluettelo
Qualtrics
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -palkat

Qualtrics Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö korvaus in United States Qualtrics:ssa vaihtelee $342K per year Associate Manager -tasolta $382K per year Senior Director of Engineering -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $415K. Katso Qualtrics:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Manager
$342K
$202K
$126K
$14.4K
Manager
$424K
$240K
$154K
$30.4K
Senior Manager
$281K
$176K
$81.3K
$24K
Director of Engineering
$372K
$214K
$92.3K
$65.5K
Näytä 2 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Qualtrics-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Qualtrics in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $648,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Qualtrics Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $345,138.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Qualtrics ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Palantir
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • CDW
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit