Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö korvaus in United States Qualtrics:ssa vaihtelee $342K per year Associate Manager -tasolta $382K per year Senior Director of Engineering -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $415K. Katso Qualtrics:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Manager
$342K
$202K
$126K
$14.4K
Manager
$424K
$240K
$154K
$30.4K
Senior Manager
$281K
$176K
$81.3K
$24K
Director of Engineering
$372K
$214K
$92.3K
$65.5K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Qualtrics-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)