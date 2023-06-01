Yritysluettelo
QT Imaging
    QT Imaging is a medical technology company focused on improving breast imaging and breast health for women. They have developed a non-invasive, radiation-free imaging tool called Transmission Ultrasound, which generates 3D speed-of-sound images for diagnostic assessment of quantitative breast density. The technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing, but is not intended as a replacement for screening mammography. QT Imaging aims to extend their technology to additional research, clinical, and patient segments.

    qtimaging.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
