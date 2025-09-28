Yritysluettelo
Procter & Gamble
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Tuotepäällikkö

  • Kaikki Tuotepäällikkö -palkat

Procter & Gamble Tuotepäällikkö Palkat

Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in Poland Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee PLN 346K per year B2 -tasolta PLN 407K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Poland on yhteensä PLN 331K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
Product Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
Senior Product Manager
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
Director
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Näytä 1 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

PLN 602K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Procter & Gamble?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Tuotepäällikkö tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Tuotepäällikkö at Procter & Gamble in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 547,756. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Tuotepäällikkö role in Poland is PLN 306,552.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Procter & Gamble ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Polaris
  • Whirlpool
  • Rakuten
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit