Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in Poland Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee PLN 346K per year B2 -tasolta PLN 407K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Poland on yhteensä PLN 331K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
