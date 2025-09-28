Koneinsinööri korvaus in United States Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee $101K per year B1 -tasolta $188K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $102K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
$101K
$97K
$0
$4.3K
B2
$131K
$123K
$1.2K
$7.4K
B3
$188K
$164K
$0
$23.5K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
