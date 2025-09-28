Markkinointi korvaus in United States Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee $90K per year B1 -tasolta $184K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $135K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
$90K
$85K
$0
$5K
B2
$125K
$120K
$625
$4.4K
B3
$184K
$154K
$6.6K
$23.9K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***