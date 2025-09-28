Yritysluettelo
Procter & Gamble
Markkinointi korvaus in United States Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee $90K per year B1 -tasolta $184K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $135K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
$90K
$85K
$0
$5K
B2
$125K
$120K
$625
$4.4K
B3
$184K
$154K
$6.6K
$23.9K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Markkinointi roolille yrityksessä Procter & Gamble in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $184,123. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Procter & Gamble Markkinointi roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $132,000.

