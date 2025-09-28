Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee $133K per year B1 -tasolta $245K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $148K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
$133K
$127K
$1.4K
$4.1K
B2
$168K
$158K
$2.6K
$7.5K
B3
$245K
$185K
$25K
$35K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
