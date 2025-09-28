Yritysluettelo
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Data-asiantuntija Palkat

Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee $133K per year B1 -tasolta $245K per year B3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $148K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
Data Scientist
$133K
$127K
$1.4K
$4.1K
B2
Senior Data Scientist
$168K
$158K
$2.6K
$7.5K
B3
$245K
$185K
$25K
$35K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Procter & Gamble?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-asiantuntija roolille yrityksessä Procter & Gamble in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $245,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Procter & Gamble Data-asiantuntija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $140,070.

