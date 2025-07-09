Yritysluettelo
Pluxee
Pluxee Palkat

Pluxee:n palkka vaihtelee $16,108 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $158,426 Tuotepäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Pluxee. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/29/2025

Liiketoimintaoperaatiot
$39.8K
Tuotepäällikkö
$158K
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
$16.1K

Puuttuuko nimikkeesi?

Etsi kaikki palkat meidän palkkatietosivulta tai lisää palkkatietosi auttaaksesi avaamaan sivun.


UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Pluxee on Tuotepäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $158,426. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Pluxee ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $39,781.

Muut resurssit

